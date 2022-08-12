Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.47 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.21) EPS.

Brickell Biotech Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BBI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,781. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brickell Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Brickell Biotech

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

(Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.