Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Bridge Investment Group worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,021,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 184,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRDG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

