Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. Bright Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.
Bright Health Group Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE BHG opened at $1.76 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
