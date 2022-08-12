Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. Bright Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE BHG opened at $1.76 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

About Bright Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 118.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 528,965 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth $297,000.

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.