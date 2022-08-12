Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 11.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 23,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,485,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Health Group Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137,615 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

