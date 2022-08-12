Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 11.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 23,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,485,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bright Health Group Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.