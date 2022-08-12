Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.71.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,875. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Stories
