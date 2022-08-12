Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$53.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.22 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.30 EPS.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,672. The stock has a market cap of $287.02 million, a P/E ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,824,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,946,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 50,748 shares of company stock worth $323,163 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brightcove by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.