Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

BHFAP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,422. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.