Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,961. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.