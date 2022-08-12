Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Britvic Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.71. 9,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. Britvic has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $28.07.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Britvic Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

