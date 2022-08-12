Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,613. The firm has a market cap of $916.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRMK. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.