Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRMK. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
