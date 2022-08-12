Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
BWEN opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.35.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
