Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Broadwind Price Performance

BWEN opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

About Broadwind

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Broadwind by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

