Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $86.38

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $54.54 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

