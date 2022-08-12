Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $444.62

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $473.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $435.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.96. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,113,024. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

