Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $40.50

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

