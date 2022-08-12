Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $375.43

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 156.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $91,207,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $377.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.16 and a 200-day moving average of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

