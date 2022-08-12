Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target at $63.80

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several research firms have commented on PENN. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Price Performance

PENN stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Further Reading

