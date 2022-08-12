Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Price Target at C$18.89

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNW. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$17.92 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.53.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 195.83%.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.