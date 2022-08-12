Brokers Offer Predictions for RumbleON, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RumbleON in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.59 million. RumbleON had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMBL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.98 million, a PE ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 5,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at $738,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,192.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark Tkach purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $477,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700,555.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,627 shares of company stock worth $1,220,002. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

