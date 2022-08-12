Brokers Set Expectations for Capri Holdings Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Capri in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of CPRI opened at $50.80 on Friday. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

