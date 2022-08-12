Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BAMR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $65.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

