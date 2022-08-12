Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance
Shares of BAMR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $65.85.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 1.05%.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
