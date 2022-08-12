Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.70.

BAM.A traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 444,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,356. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$55.51 and a 12-month high of C$79.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.04. The company has a market cap of C$112.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total transaction of C$24,520,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,342,421.18. Also, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson bought 3,200 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.47 per share, with a total value of C$187,088.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 418,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,439,138.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

