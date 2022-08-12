Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BEP opened at $39.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

