BSClaunch Achieves Market Cap of $18,823.43 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $18,823.43 and $179.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014991 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039049 BTC.
BSClaunch Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
