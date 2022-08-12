BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 13,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 14,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

