BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.84. BTCS shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 82,110 shares trading hands.

BTCS Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 880.56% and a negative return on equity of 152.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BTCS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BTCS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BTCS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BTCS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

