BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.84. BTCS shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 82,110 shares trading hands.
BTCS Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.
BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 880.56% and a negative return on equity of 152.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.
