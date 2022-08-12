BTIG Research Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $20.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a maintains rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.92.
TPI Composites Stock Performance
TPI Composites stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $892.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.
