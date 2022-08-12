Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading Down 0.1%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.84 and last traded at C$9.84. Approximately 495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.85.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.95 price target on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.99.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

