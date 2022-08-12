Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Update

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPAC remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $197,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

