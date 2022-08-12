Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 104,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,376. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $61.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bumble by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bumble by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,133,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 8.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bumble by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

