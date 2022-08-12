Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.80 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.