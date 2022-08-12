Burney Co. Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
