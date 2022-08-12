Burney Co. Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.