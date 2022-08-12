Burney Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MaxLinear by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MaxLinear by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,920,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $23,507,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MXL opened at $40.17 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

