Burney Co. Reduces Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,628 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IAA by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in IAA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in IAA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAA. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday.

IAA opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.58. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. IAA’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

