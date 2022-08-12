Burney Co. Sells 480 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Burney Co. lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $433.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.53 and its 200 day moving average is $403.47.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

