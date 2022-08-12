Burney Co. Sells 857 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 402,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Prologis stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

