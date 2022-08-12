Burney Co. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,325 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

