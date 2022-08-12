Burney Co. Trims Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,524 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $154.25 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,093 shares of company stock worth $7,436,900. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

