BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,852. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

