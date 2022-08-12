byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,716,000.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

byNordic Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. byNordic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

