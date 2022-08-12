Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP Eric Michael Lardy Sells 530 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,343.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.69. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.81 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,322.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,369.85.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 19.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.83.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

