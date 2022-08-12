Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CDRE traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 10,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
