Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 10,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cadre by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

