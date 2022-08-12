Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $24.64. Cadre shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 3,275 shares traded.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cadre during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

