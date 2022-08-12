CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. CAE had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
CAE Price Performance
CAE stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.
Institutional Trading of CAE
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.