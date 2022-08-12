CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. CAE had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,679,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after purchasing an additional 834,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CAE by 153.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 585,122 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CAE by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 245,941 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

