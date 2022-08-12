CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.65.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

CAE stock traded up C$0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 206,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,324. CAE has a 1 year low of C$25.53 and a 1 year high of C$42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that CAE will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.