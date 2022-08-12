Cahill Wealth Management LLC Invests $447,000 in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. 936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,019. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 13.16. The firm has a market cap of $393.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.09.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 85.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

