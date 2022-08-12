Cahill Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,325,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.