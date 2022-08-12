Cahill Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. ChemoCentryx makes up 0.8% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ChemoCentryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 4.54. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $379,864.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,725 shares of company stock worth $9,835,159 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

