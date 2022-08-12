Cahill Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,258,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.9% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.70. 35,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.