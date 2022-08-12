Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $145,000.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CAL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.92. 11,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Caleres by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 249,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

