Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Caleres Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Caleres’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,038 shares of company stock worth $2,415,339 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

